CAA Signs Creator & Star Of FX’s ‘Mr. Inbetween’ Scott Ryan

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked Australian filmmaker and the creator and star of FX’s Mr. Inbetween, Scott Ryan.

Ryan plays Ray Shoesmith on Mr. Inbetween, a guy who’s a dad, ex-husband, boyfriend, best friend — and hitman.

The series was based on Ryan’s mockumentary indie The Magician, which played the Melbourne Film Festival and was discovered by Nash Edgerton who is an EP and director on Mr. Inbetween. Ryan had originally shot The Magician as a feature, but had cut it down to 30 minutes. When Edgerton wanted to see more, Ryan handed him a copy of the entire film. With producer Michele Bennett’s help, the feature version of The Magician received a release, and soon after Ryan’s concept found its way to FX. The Magician was nominated for a Film Critics Circle of Australia Award.

Ryan won the 2019 Logie Award for Most Outstanding Actor for his work on Mr. Inbetween. He is currently in development on several feature projects. Mr. Inbetween has completed two seasons on FX.