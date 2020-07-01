CAA Signs ‘Outer Banks’ Star Madison Bailey

EXCLUSIVE: Madison Bailey, who currently stars as Kiara in the new Netflix YA drama Outer Banks, has signed with CAA for representation.

The series, created and executive produced by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, centers around a tight-knit group of local teens in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions.

Bailey, a North Carolina native who has amassed a huge following on social media, has also held recurring roles on NBC’s Council Of Dads, Wendy, and CW’s Black Lightning.

She continues to be repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment.