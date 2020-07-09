CAA Signs ‘Coming 2 America’ Actress Nomzamo Mbatha

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed actress, businesswoman, and activist Nomzamo Mbatha.

Nomzamo can be seen in Paramount’s forthcoming Coming 2 America. She will star alongside Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan in the sequel to the 1988 comedy classic.

She is known for her critically acclaimed performance in the television series Isibaya and received an Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in Tell Me Sweet Something. In addition, she was appointed Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and has worked with worked with brands such as Puma, Audi, Neutrogena, H&M, and Turkish Airlines. In 2018, she was named as one of OkayAfrica’s 100 Women honorees.

She is managed by Krystal Thorpe and Pumza Nohashe at Epiphany Agency and her attorney is Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, & Gellman.