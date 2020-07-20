CAA Signs ‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Tommy Dorfman

Click to Skip Ad
Courtesy of Luke Fontana

CAA has signed writer, photographer, director and actor Tommy Dorfman.

Known for their role as Ryan Shaver on the Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why, Dorfman most recently starred alongside Alan Cumming in Jeremy O. Harris’ off-Broadway hit Daddy.

Most recently, they joined the cast of Freeform’s forthcoming COVID-19 drama Love in the Time of Corona which includes Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlsted, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell. The four-part limited series was produced virtually and follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine.

In addition to being featured in campaigns for Calvin Klein, Fendi, Diesel and UGG, Dorfman art-directed a digital campaign for Ferragamo, which featured queer, trans and plus-size talent — a first for the fashion label. They also recently photographed and art-directed Pete Davidson for Paper Magazine.

Dorfman is managed by Doreen Wilcox Little at Anonymous Content. Their attorneys are Cary Dobkin and Todd Rubenstein of Morris Yorn.

