Byron “Reckful” Bernstein Dies: YouTube And Twitch Personality Was 31

YouTube

Streaming sensation and World of Warcraft pro Byron “Reckful” Bernstein died on Thursday at age 31. His death was confirmed by his girlfriend, who said he committed suicide.

Reckful had almost a million Twitch followers and amassed more than 250,000 YouTube subscribers. He was known for broaching sensitive subjects in his online communications, something that endeared him to his many followers, who took to social media to mourn his loss.

Bernstein was best-known for his World of Warcraft streams on Twitch. He also was attempting to launch his own video game, “Everland,” later this year.

 He raised some alarms with social media posts on Thursday.

