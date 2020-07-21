‘Burden Of Truth’ & ‘Diggstown’ Renewed By CBC

Canadian legal drama series Burden of Truth and Diggstown will be back for another go-round.

CBC has renewed Burden of Truth for a fourth season, with production to begin in Winnipeg, Manitoba, later this summer. Diggstown has been renewed for a third season with shooting set to begin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, in early 2021.

“Both Burden of Truth and Diggstown look at the legal world through a distinct lens by highlighting systemic corruption, injustice and discrimination in the legal system, including anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism,” said Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports at CBC. “These two series offer a unique take on the traditional crime procedural, and continue to engage audiences across the country each season with strong performances and original storylines.”

Burden of Truth airs on The CW in the U.S., and Diggstown was recently acquired by BET+. The CW has not made a decision yet on whether to renew the series.

Set in Manitoba and starring Kristin Kreuk, Burden of Truth follows Joanna Chang, a ruthless, big-city lawyer who returns to her small hometown in Millwood for a case that will change her life forever. Each season centers on a new life-altering legal case.

Burden of Truth is produced by ICF Films, Eagle Vision and Entertainment One with executive producers Ilana Frank, Linda Pope, Adam Pettle, Jocelyn Hamilton, Brad Simpson, Eagle Vision’s Kyle Irving and Kristin Kreuk.

Diggstown follows legal aid lawyer Marcie Diggs (Vinessa Antoine), who continues her exploration of a system fraying at the edges as she and her band of tireless colleagues fight to protect society’s most vulnerable from a capricious justice system. In Season 3, Marcie and her cohorts are pushed to the brink, frustrated by an under-resourced and overtaxed legal aid system.

Diggstown is co-produced by Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films and Waterstar Entertainment. Floyd Kane is creator, executive producer and showrunner, and Amos Adetuyi, Karen Wentzell, Brenda Greenberg and Todd Berger are executive producers.