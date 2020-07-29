Bunim/Murray Teams With Shopify Studios For Docuseries About Disabled Entrepreneurs

EXCLUSIVE: Keeping Up With the Kardashians producer Bunim/Murray has teamed with nascent producer and financier Shopify Studios to develop a docuseries about disable entrepreneurs.

Deadline understands that the two companies are working up Born For Business, a project that follows four entrepreneurs with physical, cognitive, sensory or mental health disabilities, who have defied society’s stigmas to start their own businesses.

The entrepreneurs will share their journey in the series and showcase their ability as business owners.

It is Banijay-owned Bunim/Murray’s latest series to shine a positive light on people with disabilities. The company previously produced four seasons of Born This Way for A&E, which followed a group of adults with Down syndrome.

The project comes after Shopify Studios scored its first network deal. Earlier this week, Deadline revealed that Discovery Channel had picked up its I Quit format. That show, which will air in August, was financed and produced by Shopify Studios, Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios and ITV America, before Discovery Channel took the U.S. rights.

It comes as Shopify Studios is growing its production and financing arm. Former SoulPancake executive Sarah North was named Head of Shopify Studios last year and she oversees development, production, and distribution across the company’s slate of projects, including feature documentaries and longform series.

Shopify Studios has other projects in development and production with partners including Anonymous Content and Saville Productions, among others.