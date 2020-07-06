Sarah Shulman Joins Buchwald As Director Of Corporate Communications

Buchwald has hired Sarah Shulman as their first-ever Director of Corporate Communications.

In the newly created role, Shulman will handle internal and external communications, media relations, special events, client publicity and strategic planning for the agency.

“Sarah is a well-respected communications leader whose strategic thinking, creative instinct and dedicated work ethic will be an immense asset as we continue to shape our narrative,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement. “We are delighted to have Sarah join our ever-growing team.”

Shulman joins Buchwald from Verve, where she launched the boutique agency’s communications department in 2017, carrying out the agency’s press strategy and releases for national announcements including signing the WGA Code of Conduct and responding to #PayUpHollywood. Prior to Verve, Shulman spent five years in the corporate communications department at ICM Partners.

Buchwald added activist and marketing expert Nathan Pirtle last week, also in a newly created role, as Director of Diversity and Inclusion.