Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Cinedigm Books Q4 Operating Profit In Core Streaming Business As Viewing Triples

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Sarah Shulman Joins Buchwald As Director Of Corporate Communications

Sarah Shulman Courtesy of Sarah Shulman; Buchwald

Buchwald has hired Sarah Shulman as their first-ever Director of Corporate Communications.

In the newly created role, Shulman will handle internal and external communications, media relations, special events, client publicity and strategic planning for the agency.

“Sarah is a well-respected communications leader whose strategic thinking, creative instinct and dedicated work ethic will be an immense asset as we continue to shape our narrative,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement. “We are delighted to have Sarah join our ever-growing team.”

Shulman joins Buchwald from Verve, where she launched the boutique agency’s communications department in 2017, carrying out the agency’s press strategy and releases for national announcements including signing the WGA Code of Conduct and responding to #PayUpHollywood. Prior to Verve, Shulman spent five years in the corporate communications department at ICM Partners.

Buchwald added activist and marketing expert Nathan Pirtle last week, also in a newly created role, as Director of Diversity and Inclusion.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad