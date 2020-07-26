BTS Promises New Single Out Next Month, Album To Follow Later This Year

saeloun sing-geul-eul-gajigo issseubnida.

What’s that, you say? You don’t speak Korean? Well, rest assured, the little girls understand.

BTS, the South Korean boy band that’s an international sensation, will return soon with new music, they revealed during a livestream. BTS will have a new English single next month, the prelude to a new album. The new digital single will be released on Korean and international streaming sites on Friday, August 21.

The “upbeat” single is designed to provide good energy to those in need during the pandemic, the boys said during the livestream. Member V said the demo track was originally in English and the group felt that it “sounded perfect” in that language.

The new track, which wasn’t given a title, may be the first English language single where all BTS members sing. A previous Steve Aoki collaboration, Waste It on Me, was officially credited to BTS, but did not feature vocals from every member.

The new album will be out in the second half of the year. It will be their first since February’s Map of the Soul.

The group’s Big Hit Entertainment label confirmed the plans in an announcement.

“We would like to thank all ARMY for your continued affection for BTS, and we ask for your love and support for the new digital single soon to be unveiled,” the label wrote on the group’s official website.