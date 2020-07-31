Comedian Bryan Callen Denies Rape & Sexual Misconduct Allegations; Amy Schumer Sends Message Of Support To Accusers

Comedian/actor Bryan Callen (Schooled, The Goldbergs) has adamantly denied allegations of rape and sexual misconduct detailed by four women in a report Friday in The Los Angeles Times.

“Let me be very clear: I have never raped, forced myself upon any woman nor offered to trade stage time for sex. EVER,” Callen said in a statement posted on Twitter. “The horrific and false allegations originated in today’s LA TIMES will be addressed in detail in a special Saturday night edition of my podcast TFATK tomorrow.”

He continued: “I will not allow the cancel culture to subvert what I know and as importantly, what these women know, is the truth.”

The allegations against Callen date back to 1999, according to the Times report, when former MadTV cast member Katherine Fiore Tigerman, an aspiring actor at the time, alleged Callen raped her after offering to show her around Los Angeles. That same year, Rachel Green, a former American Apparel employee, accused Callen of pinning her against a dressing-room wall and kissing her. Green said she pushed Callen off of her, ran out and immediately told her co-workers what had happened.

Related Story Stars Ante Up For COVID-19 Charity Poker Tournament Organized By Hank Azaria

The third woman, Claire Ganshert was a 23-year-old aspiring actress when she met Callen in 2012 while working at a New York coffee shop. She said she had a four-year affair with Callen while he was married, and that he told her in 2016 that women have a “biological, primal desire to be raped.” The fourth woman, comedian Tiffany King, alleged that in 2017, Callen tried to pressure her to give him oral sex in exchange for stage time and money when she was going through a divorce and struggling financially.

Amy Schumer posted a statement on Instagram in response to the L.A. Times story in support of the “brave women” who came forward and shared their stories. “You are saving the women who may have come after you. And to the comics who are annoyed with me for standing with these ladies what are you so afraid of? Available on my number in my bio if anyone wants to talk about Bryan or any one else who has sexually assaulted you. @bryancallen have a nice day,” she wrote.

Callen recurred as Coach Mellor on The Goldbergs, then moved to the spinoff Schooled as a series regular in the same role. The sitcom was canceled in May after two seasons. According to sources, there had been no plans for Callen to return to The Goldbergs, which is heading into its eighth season on ABC.