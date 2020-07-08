Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment Signs ‘Total Bellas’ Brie & Nikki Bella

Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini’s SMAC Entertainment has signed Total Bellas stars and exec producers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

The company will represent the pair, whose E! reality series was recently renewed for a sixth season.

This comes after the business signed Power alum Omari Hardwick to its client roster and launched in-house social media management and digital consulting division SMAC Digital Management.

In addition to starring and exec producing Total Bellas, the pair wrestle in the WWE, run female apparel line Birdiebee and recently published memoir Incomparable.

SMAC Entertainment was founded in 2011 and its roster includes Erin Andrews, Shante Broadus, October Gonzalez, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Griffin, Bryan Hynson, Wiz Khalifa, Curt Menefee, Brian Orakpo and Deion Sanders. Its current projects in production include Back in the Game (CNBC), and ABC’s hit primetime game show The $100,000 Pyramid. Projects in development include an untitled series based on the life of Netflix’s Last Chance U breakout star Brittany Wagner starring Courteney Cox (Charter Spectrum), Cupcake Men (ABC), and Caramel Curves (HBO and Issa Rae Productions).

“We’re excited to welcome Brie and Nikki to the SMAC family,” said Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founders of SMAC Entertainment. “They are incredibly talented, versatile and encompass the same work ethic that we pride ourselves on and value most. We look forward to joining forces to help expand on the incredible foundation they’ve already built for their growing empire.”

Brie and Nikki Bella also continue to be repped by WME, Leslie Sloane and Jami Kandel at Vision PR, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.