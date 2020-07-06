Brie Larson Launches YouTube Channel, Reveals Roles She Lost Out On

Brie Larson has won an Oscar and played one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful superheroes in Captain Marvel. There is only one more thing left for her to do: start a YouTube channel.

Larson launched her YouTube channel with her first video where she is figuring out how to record, sharing photos of her lettuce and asking for some tips from some of her favorite YouTubers including Lilly Singh. At one point in the video, she spills some tea, revealing that she auditioned for Star Wars, The Hunger Games and Terminator: Genisys.

“I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator,” she said in her YouTube debut.

She obviously did not land the aforementioned roles, but it seems that she’s doing well for herself. First off, she is Captain Marvel, and secondly, she has a YouTube channel now!

Larson said that her channel will be a platform to express herself personally. Although there will be moments of silliness, she said her channel will include “deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content” that are important and matter.

Watch Larson’s first YouTube video above.