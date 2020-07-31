Brewers-Cardinals Game Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Another Major League Baseball game has been scrapped due to coronavirus. Today’s matinee between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed after two Cardinals players had received positive test results for COVID-19, ESPN reports.

The Brewers confirmed the postponement of their home opener in a statement on the MLB/Brewers website.

“The following game is postponed. The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game-day staff is our top priority. We fully support the measures taken by Major League Baseball regarding the postponement of games and will continue to update our fans as we receive additional information.

We will continue to use our social media platforms and brewers.com to communicate our policies and procedures as soon as we are able, updating as necessary along the way.

These are unprecedented challenges we are facing and circumstances continue to change, so we thank you for your patience and wish you and yours the best during this difficult time.”

The Cardinals are coming off a game Wednesday night at the Minnesota Twins.

MLB’s decision to postpone Friday’s game follows an outbreak earlier this week among the Miami Marlins, who have had 19 positive tests among players and staff thus far. Today’s postponement brings the number of teams sidelined due to COVID-19 to six. The Brewers, Cardinals, Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays all have been forced to postpone games due to positive coronavirus tests.

Already facing a shortened 60-game season, the logistics of scheduling make-up games is a challenge with the goal of ending the regular season on September 27.