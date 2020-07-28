‘Breaking Bad’ Prequel & Sequel Score Emmy Noms As ‘Better Call Saul’ & ‘El Camino’ Both Vie For Top Prizes

This a first — a prequel and sequel to a beloved TV series are existing at the same time and both looking to repeat some of the Emmy success of their esteemed predecessor.

The Breaking Bad prequel series, AMC’s Better Call Saul, this morning landed seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. The Breaking Bad sequel film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, earned four nominations, including Outstanding Television Movie.

The mothership series, created by Vince Gilligan, was one of the most celebrated dramas of the last decade with a truckload of Emmy wins, including two for Outstanding Drama Series.

Better Call Saul, created by Gilligan and Peter Gould, has received a drama series nomination for each of its five seasons to date.

El Camino, written and directed by Gilligan, is the latest movie sequel to an acclaimed series to get an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding TV Movie category, joining Deadwood: The Movie last year and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend this year, which will be facing off with El Camino.

Both Better Call Saul and El Camino‘s leading men, Bob Odenkirk and Aaron Paul, were snubbed today, with Paul missing out on a sixth Emmy nomination for playing Jesse Pinkman. (He won three times for Breaking Bad.)

As they take place in different time frames, Better Call Saul and El Camino do not share casts, though Better Call Saul co-star Jonathan Banks appeared in the movie in a flashback.

