‘Brainbox’ Series In Works At Hulu From Christian Cantrell & Fox 21; David Kajganich Tapped As Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: Fox 21 Television Studios is developing a sci-fi series titled Brianbox, based on the short story from author Christian Cantrell, for Hulu. Dave Kajganich (AMC’s The Terror, Amazon’s Suspiria), who just recently inked an overall deal with Fox 21, is attached as showrunner, while The Handmaid’s Tale and Fargo EP Warren Littlefield will serve as an executive producer via his Littlefield Company banner.

The story takes place after a climate engineering experiment fails and casts the planet into a sudden ice age, forcing the world’s most powerful nations to compete for the last remaining habitable regions along the equator. As the surviving superpowers turn on each other, a young weapons specialist is brought in to create a revolutionary, self-replicating, A.I. army, that will transform the fate of humanity.

TriStar Pictures recently picked up a pitch about a female-driven, Michael Crichton-esque sci-fi thriller, based on Cantrell’s short story CAGN, which is being adapted by Daniel Kunka. Cantrell also sold the rights to his novella The Epoch Index to Fox/Disney with Brad Peyton (Rampage and San Andreas) is attached to direct and Matt Reeves producing.

Cantrell is repped by Gersh and Tantillo Entertainment.