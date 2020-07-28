Brad Pitt Lands Emmy Nomination For Playing Dr. Anthony Fauci On ‘SNL’ Following Oscar Win

Dr. Anthony Fauci just earned Brad Pitt an Emmy nomination.

Pitt is aiming at a rare feature-TV double, scoring an Oscar and an Emmy in the same year. The actor, who won an Academy Award in February for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, landed a surprise guest actor in a comedy series Emmy nomination this morning for his brief appearance in a Saturday Night Live at Home cold open.

He joins such recent double nominees as Mahershala Ali and Matthew McConaughey who earned Emmy nominations for their roles on True Detective the same year they had won an Oscar. If Pitt wins in September, he will join a very exclusive group of double winners in the same year, which includes Helen Hunt and Helen Mirren.

Pitt’s SNL cameo stemmed from a quip by Dr. Fauci during a TV interview where he was asked who he would want to play him on Saturday Night Live and jokingly said Pitt. The movie star obliged, and a memorable TV moment was born.

Following Pitt’s skit, which went viral, the infectious disease specialist praised the Oscar winner’s performance.

“I think he did great,” Fauci said in an interview with Un Nuevo Dia on NBC sibling Telemundo. “I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who I would like to play me, I mention Brad Pitt. He’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

This is Pitt’s second acting Emmy nomination in virtually as many TV acting gigs. In 2002, he was nominated in the same category, guest actor in a comedy series, for his appearance on Friends.

In the category, he will face two full-fledged SNL hosts from the show’s studio-based editions last season, Eddie Murphy, in his headline-making return to the late-night program, and Adam Driver, as well as Dev Patel for Modern Love, Luke Kirby for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the late Fred Willard for Modern Family.