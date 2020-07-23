Brad Dourif Returns As Voice Of Serial Killer Doll In ‘Chucky’ At Syfy And USA Network

Oscar and Emmy nominated actor Brad Dourif (One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Deadwood) is set to reprise his role as the voice of the titular murderous doll in the forthcoming Syfy and USA Network series Chucky.

Dourif originated the voice of the character in the original 1988 Child’s Play movie and its six sequels, which are all part of the Chucky-verse. Don Mancini (Hannibal, Channel Zero), who penned the entire franchise, serves as the showrunner and creator of Chucky. David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Frailty), who produce the films in the franchise, will also serve as producer of the series. Dourif is the first cast member announced in the series.

In the new television series, a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and throws an idyllic American town into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

The news of Dourif’s return as Chucky comes as Comic-Con@Home kicks off. Tonight, Mancini is set to appear at the virtual iteration of the confab on the Shudder Presents: Horror Is Queer at 6pm PT. He will also be joined by Antosca on the Shudder Presents: Scary Good TV with Horror’s Top Showrunners panel.

Produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Chucky is executive produced by creator and showrunner Mancini, Kirschner and Nick Antosca (The Act, Channel Zero) via his banner Eat the Cat, through his overall deal with the studio. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) will also serve as executive producer. Mancini will direct the first episode.

Dourif’s credits also include The Exorcist III: Legion, Dune, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Urban Legend, Graveyard Shift, Alien Resurrection and Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II. He is repped by Innovative Artists.