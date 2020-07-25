While many productions were forced to shut down when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the team behind Fox’s Emmy award winner animation series, Bob’s Burgers — like many animation houses — were fortunate to be able to make a smooth transition to remote work. “Bob’s Burgers is in production. We never stopped being in production, said creator and executive producer,” said Loren Bouchard, who was on hand for Comic-Con@Home, joined by voice cast members H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murph, as well as producers Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.

Season 11 is set to debut on September 27 and those who tuned into the pre-recorded session got a peek at some upcoming episodes including an eerily timely one that deals with a pandemic, which Smith said she wrote before the coronavirus hit.

The episode, aptly titled Worms of In-Rear-ment, “is about a pinworm epidemic,” Smith shared. “Two people in my life have gotten pinworms in there butts, very close to me. It just seemed like a fun pandemic story. And then this happened and I was like, people are going to think we’re joking about it. Hopefully, it’s more fun because it’s about anus stuff. There’s a lot of handwashing. I’m hoping that people think of it was an escape to a more fun pandemic.”

Also mentioned during the conversation was the forthcoming Halloween episode where fans of the show will finally discover what’s inside of the hotel at the end of the street, an ongoing mystery since season 1. The Thanksgiving episode, Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid, involves a big adventure trapped inside the minds of our kids, and the season opener, Dream a Little Bob of Bob, will take place mainly in Bob’s dream.

Season 11 will also include the 200th episode of the series, called Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids, which Bouchard.described as a Rashomon story “There are three levels of guilt that pertain to a disastrous event… and music.”

After divulging some tidbits from season 11, Bouchard touched on the hot-bottom topic of representation in animation

“Bob’s Burgers tries to do good. Our shop tries to do good. It’s very important to us whether the show does good and has value and is a nutritious thing for the world,” said Bouchard, who read off a list of some of the returning female guest stars like Aparna Nancherla, Lindsey Stoddart, Lennon Parham, Renee Taylor

“It’s important that we celebrate and that we make a place for them on Bob’s and we continue to try to do that. Perhaps, more importantly, is bringing women into animation. The animation industry is a bit on the white male side I would say until very recently. I think a lot of us are actively trying to change that, said Bouchard.

As for Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, “It’s absolutely coming out. It has to come out. We got to stop working on it at some point,” said Bouchard. The film was originally slated for a theatrical release on July 17 and was pushed back to April 9, 2021.

Season 11 of Bob’s Burgers returns to its Sunday animation block September 27 on Fox.