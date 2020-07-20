Bob Costas Joins CNN As A Contributor

Bob Costas is joining CNN as a contributor, providing commentary on a range of sports-related issues, including the challenges presented by the coronavirus crisis and on other society-related matters.

CNN President Jeff Zucker said in a statement: “Bob Costas is a legendary, respected voice across the spectrum of sports and beyond. As the world continues to change amid the coronavirus pandemic, we are confident that Bob’s insightful analysis will help our viewers better understand what the future holds as the sports and teams we love evolve to meet this moment.”

Costas was at NBC Sports from 1980-2019, and he hosted the network’s Olympics coverage for decades before passing the torch to Mike Tirico for the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea.. He also hosted seven Super Bowl telecasts, seven World Series and 10 NBA finals. He also hosted the late-night show Later with Bob Costas, from 1988-94.

Costas left NBC in early 2019 by what he said was mutual agreement to end his contract early. His exit came after he was dropped from the network’s 2018 Super Bowl coverage after he had been continually outspoken about the role of football in brain injuries, according to an interview with ESPN.

In a statement, Costas said, “CNN’s willingness to devote time and attention to sports related topics, makes it a good fit for me.”

Costas has been on MLB Network and hosts a talk show.

Costas has won 28 Sports Emmys and was elected to the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Hall of Fame in 2012 and inducted into the broadcasters wing of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.