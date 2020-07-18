Click to Skip Ad
BLM Mural Near Trump Tower Defaced For Second Time In A Week

AP Images

Four people threw blue paint on the “Black Lives Matter” mural on New York City’s Fifth Avenue on Friday, the second attack on the artwork in a week.

The vandals were arrested after the 4 PM Friday incident, police said. The mural is located near Trump Tower on the famed street.

Earlier in the week, a man dumped red paint on the yellow letters of the mural, which passing vehicles then spread over the rest. Authorities have since stepped up their presence in the area.

The mural was commissioned by Mayor Bill de Blasio and has been a flashpoint for confrontations between pro- and anti-Trump demonstrators.

