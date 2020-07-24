‘Blindspot’ Matches Season Demo High In Series Finale; ‘Celebrity Watch Party’ Wraps Steady

NBC’s Blindspot wrapped up its storyline for its fifth and final season Thursday, with the series finale matching a season-best 0.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers.

The episode, the 11th of the season, was shot and completed just before the COVID-19 shutdown of film and TV production. Last night’s finale that revealed the fate of Jaimie Alexander’s Jane Doe also grew a tenth over last week’s penultimate episode, making it on par with last year’s season-ender.

The mystery drama was one of only three originals on the Big 4 and the CW last night, joined by the season finale of Fox’s Celebrity Watch Party (0.3, 1.44M), steady in the demo with last week and ticking up in viewers, and CW’s Killer Camp (0.1, 430,000), even and slightly off in viewers compared with its premiere last week.

NBC sandwiched Blindspot with repeats of Ellen’s Game of Games and Law & Order: SVU, while the CW followed Killer Camp with back-to-back encores of Masters of Illusion.

Univision was last night’s top-rated broadcast network with an 0.5 rating, paced by Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.77M), Médicos (0.4, 1.46M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5, 1.50M).



CBS was the night’s most-watched broadcast network and had the most-watched show in a Sheldon repeat, followed by encores of The Unicorn, Mom (two of those) and NCIS: Los Angeles. The network also tied for second in the overall demo with ABC, which aired repeats of its game-show trio Holey Moley, Don’t and To Tell the Truth.