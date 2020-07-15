Radar Pictures Developing ‘Unseen’ Based On Audio-Only Horror Mobile Game ‘BlindSide’

Radar Pictures is developing a movie based on the audio-only mobile horror game BlindSide, which they’ll entitle Unseen, with sisters Jen and Sylvia Soska writing, directing and producing.

The horror feature will follow a Boston couple who wake up blind in a terrifying world they cannot recognize. They fear their sanity slipping away. They sense the presence of a strange new species, one for which light is not a priority. Michael Napoliello, Maria Frisk and Alex Power will produce for Radar. The actual mobile game has no visual, but an audio track of characters which you maneuver forward, backward, left or right.

“We have long admired Radar and the tremendous work they do as industry titans and innovators. We are very excited and honored to be partnering with this legendary team as they delve deeper into the horror genre and break new ground again. Unseen is a horror film experience completely unlike any other before it. This film will truly bring the fear of the unknown to life by putting the focus of storytelling on what you hear,” said the Soska Sisters.

Unseen will be executive produced by Radar’s Ted Field, whose movies have accumulated over $8 billion including such pics as the Jumanji franchise, the Riddick franchise, the 2005 Amityville Horror reboot, The Last Samurai and the 2003 The Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake.

Field added, “I enjoyed what the Soskas did with their twist on Cronenberg’s Rabid. Their work as writers and directors embraces classic genre elements and adds a fresh, visceral quality. I look forward to seeing what we create with Unseen.”

Canadian twin sisters, the Soskas directed and wrote such horror movies as Rabid and American Mary.