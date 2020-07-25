Fox’s animated comedy Bless The Harts is adding a number of guest stars to its second season. Ken Jeong, Kristen Schaal and Natasha Lyonne are joining the series ahead of its September 27 return.

Schaal, who voices Louise in Bob’s Burgers, joins alongside her husband Rich Blomquist, who voices Daniel in Bless The Harts. Lyonne is close friends with Bless The Harts star Maya Rudolph and the pair have their own production company Animal Pictures. Jeong, meanwhile, recently joined a virtual table read of a new episode of Bless The Harts to raise money for Feeding America and pandemic victims. He also worked with co-showrunner Andy Bobrow on Community.

The news was revealed as part of the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel, which featured Bobrow, exec producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller and stars Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz.

Emily Spivey, who was absent for the panel, and Bobrow serve as showrunners.

Bless The Harts, which launched in September 2019, is produced by Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television with animation handled by Titmouse, Inc., Yearim and Digital eMation.

It follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich – in friends, family and laughter.

In the series, Jenny Hart (Wiig) is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. While Jenny’s the head of her family, she’s often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Rudolph), and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Bell). Jenny’s doting, eternal-optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards (Barinholtz), is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He’s a charming dreamer who might never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight. Jenny’s even got a bit of divine power in her corner, as Jesus (Nanjiani) regularly appears to her while she waits tables at neighborhood restaurant The Last Supper. In the end, the Harts might not have much, but they might just have everything they need.