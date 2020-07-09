Blake Shelton To Headline Summer Concert Series At Drive-In Theaters

Everyone’s favorite coach on The Voice will be bringing his own music to drive-in theaters this summer.

Blake Shelton will have main squeeze Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins on board for the July 25 concert series debut, location TBD. The series will be filmed and backstage interviews conducted as part of the event, presumably to air at a later date.

Other artists that will appear on the US and Canada tour have not been announced.