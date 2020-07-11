Writer For Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Show Resigns After Reports Of Racist, Offensive Posts

A top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned after the discovery of an online forum in which he reportedly used a pseudonym to make racist and offensive remarks.

CNN Business reported that Neff had been posting on the online forum even in recent weeks, using racial stereotypes in his commentary. According to CNN Business’ when Neff was contacted for comment on Thursday, he referred them to a Fox News spokesperson, who told them on Friday morning that he had resigned. The network confirmed his departure to Deadline.

Neff has previously worked for The Hill and The Daily Caller, the latter a conservative news site that Carlson helped start in 2010. In an interview with Dartmouth’s alumni magazine this month, Neff said of his work for Carlson’s show,“Anything he’s reading off the teleprompter, the first draft was written by me.”

He joined the staff of Tucker Carlson Tonight shortly after it launched in November, 2016, according to the magazine.

Neff’s departure comes at the end of a week in which Carlson engaged in a high-profile back and forth with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

On Sunday, Duckworth, an Iraqi war veteran who lost both of her legs in combat, told CNN that there should be a “national dialogue” on the question of whether to take down the statues of some of the Founding Fathers.

Carlson criticized her answer on his Monday show, calling her “a deeply silly and unimpressive person.”

He played a clip of her remark, then told his audience on Monday night, “It’s a very strong charge and we try not to ever to make it. But in the face of all this, the conclusion can’t be avoided: These people actually hate America.”

Duckworth responded with a tweet the next day. “Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?”

He then went on to criticize her again that evening. “To morons like Tammy Duckworth, Washington is just some old white guy who needs to be erased,” he said.

On Friday, The New York Times published an op ed from Duckworth in which she wrote, “Setting aside the fact that the right wing’s right to lie about me is one of the rights I fought to defend, let me be clear: I don’t want George Washington’s statue to be pulled down any more than I want the Purple Heart that he established to be ripped off my chest. I never said that I did.”