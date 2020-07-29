‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin To Host ‘Tiny Talk Show’ At Quibi

EXCLUSIVE: Marsai Martin is continuing to build her Hollywood empire and adding talk show host to her list of credits. The Black-ish star is set to host her own talk show appropriately titled Tiny Talk Show (wt) on Quibi — and as the title suggests, it is literally tiny.

Produced by Art & Industry, Tiny Talk Show is the billed as the world’s smallest functional talk show. The set will be a one-sixth scale of an actual set that reflects the mission of the show itself: intimate, revealing, and devoted to subjects with a lot to say. Marsai will ask her guests some big questions and steer us through this new world as we discover sometimes the littlest voices are the loudest.

Martin will serve as executive producer under her Genius Entertainment banner alongside Josh Martin and Carol Martin. Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman for Art & Industry, Alex Diaz, Daryn Carp and Nicole Dow will serve as producers.

Martin has earned seven NAACP Image Awards and 2 BET Awards for her role as Diane Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish. She also made history as the youngest person to serve as an executive producer on a major Hollywood film with Little, which she conceptualized, pitched and starred in. Martin signed an overall deal with Universal with her Genius Productions which uplifts diverse and young voices.

She is repped by WME, Morris Yorn and Barnes and Oronde Garrett.