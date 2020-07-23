New Coalition Targets 500% Boost In Employment Of Black Theater Professionals By 2030

A new organization called Black Theatre Coalition has launched its inaugural program to increase work opportunities for Black theater professionals by at least 500% within the next 10 years.

And the group has hit the ground running, announcing a partnership with the producers of Broadway’s upcoming revival of Steven Sondheim’s Company to initiate 10 paid apprenticeships for young Black men and woman. The Company internships will represent every department of the production, and span the first rehearsal through opening night.

In addition, BTC says three Broadway management companies have pledged to employ four Black general managers when the pandemic shutdown lifts.

BTC also announced plans to present a series of three shows per year in New York City – one original musical, one revival of a musical and one new play – featuring works produced, created, designed and managed by Black artists and executives. The group has partnered in the project with musician Wynton Marsalis, artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Related Story Broadway Community Project Maps Industry Family Tree To Demonstrate Scope Of Shutdown, Need For Relief

Cofounded by actor T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), choreographer Warren Adams (Motown the Musical) and philanthropist Reginald “Reggie” Van Lee to increase Black employment and eradicate racial inequities in American theater, BLC today released a grim accounting of Broadway’s historical regarding Black inclusion.

According to the group’s research, since the first Broadway musical 154 years ago, the industry has produced 3,002 musicals and 8,326 plays, with only 10 Black directors of musicals, 11 Black directors of plays, 17 Black choreographers, and 2 Black lead producers of musicals. Other segments – writers, composers, scenic, lighting, costume, sound, video, music contractors, musical directors, arrangers, orchestrators, hair/wigs/makeup, casting, general management, stage management, company management, public relations and marketing/advertising – range in number from 0 to 5 Black professionals per category.

In a joint statement, Reid, Adams and Van Lee said, “Once we identified just how vast the disparity is between the perceived inclusivity on stage and the utter dearth of Black professionals off stage, we began outlining ways in which we could address and ultimately eradicate this invisible imparity. This outline provided a clear path forward for our organization and our entire industry. It’s high time to end this ‘illusion of inclusion’ by reshaping the theatrical ecosystem for those who have been marginalized by systematically racist and biased power structures that have endured since the dawn of the American theater.”

The group, including Executive Director Afton Battle and Board Member Aaliytha Stevens, has outlined three steps in its inaugural program. As defined by BTC, the steps are: