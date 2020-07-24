Charlie Brooker’s New Outfit Broke & Bones Hires ‘People Just Do Nothing’ Producer Jon Petrie

Broke & Bones, the new production company set up by Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, has hired Channel 4 commissioner Jon Petrie as its head of comedy.

Petrie joins in August after more than a year-and-a-half at Channel 4, overseeing shows including Friday Night Dinner and The Windsors. Previously, he produced hit BBC Three series People Just Do Nothing for Roughcut Television, helping discover the show on YouTube.

“Jon has a deep passion for finding and nurturing the most amazing talent and stories,” said Jones. “The UK has some of the best television in the world and I’m delighted that Jon is joining as head of comedy so we don’t have to worry about messing it up.”

Deadline revealed in February that Brooker and Jones had formed Broke & Bones shortly after they left their Endemol Shine producer House Of Tomorrow. The company’s debut commission was BBC Two’s Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe.

Months-long rumors about an overall deal with Netflix are yet to bear fruit, though interestingly, Netflix helped Brooker and Jones announce the Petrie news on Friday.