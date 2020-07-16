‘Black Adam’ Adds Noah Centineo As Atom Smasher

Click to Skip Ad
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actor Noah Centineo has joined New Line/DC’s Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam which is set to shoot in Georgia during early 2021.

Centineo will play Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength and durability. Centineo can be seen next in the WWII drama The Diary and To All the Boys 3. Centineo is also a founder of Favored Nations, a non-profit organization committed to social change.

Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise is directing off a script by Adam Sztykiel.

Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. is producing with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions.

Black Adam will be part of the first-ever DC FanDome event on Aug. 22.

