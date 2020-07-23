‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ To Go Theatrical & PVOD Over Labor Day Weekend Stretch

Despite AMC theatres saying that they’d reopen in mid-to-late August this morning, Orion made a sudden announcement that they’re taking their prequel Bill & Ted Face the Music out in a select theatrical-PVOD strategy. Watch the new trailer here.

This is akin to the distribution strategy taken recently by Universal recently with Trolls World Tour and Focus Features titles Irresistible and The High Note (King of Staten Island was pulled from theaters by Universal at the last minute before its PVOD debut). The threequel will debut in theaters on Sept. 1, on a Tuesday, as that’s the same day it will be available on PVOD. Winters tweeted the news this morning.

The Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reteam was previously scheduled to open on Aug. 28.

I hear that the producers of the movie wanted the movie to be out everywhere, which prompted Orion’s last minute decision. The movie will be having a virtual panel at Comic-Con @ Home on Saturday.