Emmy Snubs & Surprises: Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Left Out; ‘Mandalorian’s Force Is Strong

Rolled out in a very different manner than in previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, today’s Emmy nominations unveiling still contained unexpected omissions and admissions galore

Delivered remotely by Leslie Jones, Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany this morning, the contenders for the 72nd Emmys Awards saw some powerful swings for Watchmen, Dead To Me‘s Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Succession and The Handmaid’s Tale. Yet for the main stars of Big Little Lies‘ second season and others overlooked in the more than 100 categories, it might have been best to stay in bed and pull the covers over their heads.

Whatever form the Jimmy Kimmel hosted and Reginald Hudlin executive produced ceremony takes on September 20 on ABC, here’s some names and projects you won’t see in the running – and a few that almost no one expected to see in the race.

Related Story Emmy Awards Nominations: The Complete List

Is there anyone or any show we missed in the 2020 Emmys snubs and surprises? Tell us!

SNUBS

Nicole Kidman – A past winner, the Big Little Lies star and EP was nowhere to be found among the Outstanding Drama Actress nominees and that’s an unfortunate truth.

Hollywood – There was a nomination for Jeremy Pope in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or a TV Movie and Dylan McDermott and Jim Parson. Yet Ryan Murphy and Netflix’s alt-history take on Tinseltown’s past, public and private, itself wasn’t on the Limited Series marquee.

Bob Odenkirk – the TV Academy gave the AMC’s Better Call Saul itself a ring, but didn’t want to call Saul himself today, and that was a mistake.

Al Pacino – Hitting the streaming small screen in his first TV series role in Amazon’s Hunters, the legendary Oscar and two-time Emmy winner snared a lot of Nazis but couldn’t snag any TV Academy appreciation.

Desus and Mero – the move to Showtime has only sharpen New York’s finest late nighters, but the brand was not strong with the TV Academy, again.

Reese Witherspoon – Rounding out the almost total shutout of BLL this year, this Oscar winner was also empty handed for her The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere roles too when it came to Emmy nominations.

Larry David – clearly the TV Academy has curbed its enthusiasm for the curmudgeon this time round – though the show itself scored a Best Comedy Series nod.

Pamela Adlon – the Better Things star and creator has seen better days and deserved more.

Homeland – The delayed final mission of Showtime’s past multiple Emmy winner just could not make it home for TV Academy voters, even with top tier performances from Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin.

Rhea Seehorn – Always top notch, Better Call Saul‘s Kim Wexler shoud sue for being snubbed for her stellar performance this year.

Power- Starz’s big rich town drama came to an end this year and, even with spinoffs galore coming down the line, got no juice from the TV Academy – again.

Jackie Gleason – Still no honorary love for the small screen pioneer? How many genres does a fella have to help create before he gets the recognition he so obviously deserves

Dickinson – AppleTV+’s true breakout series is poetry in motion, but the renewed Hallie Steinfeld starrer on a true American icon lacked the right verses for voters this year.

Sir Patrick Stewart – TV Academy, why didn’t you make it so? This knight of the realm returned to the role of the Starfleet legend in CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard after almost 20 years, yet voter phasers stunned with no nomination.

The Plot Against America – HBO’s adaptation of Philip Roth’s alt-history novel is very much a tale for these harsh times of Trump. Yet like far too many of EP David Simon’s efforts, when it came down to the wire (see what I did there), this sadly was not TPAA’s time

Emma Thompson – A Critic’s Choice TV Awards nominee for her solidly shuddersome stint as populist politician and UK PM Vivienne Rook in Russell T. Davies’ BBC/HBO dystopian miniseries Years and Years, one of the most acclaimed actors of this or any time was not the people’s choice this July morning.

SURPRISES

Insecure – Issa Rae’s HBO series has rarely received the acclaim it deserves over its four-season run so far, but this year saw the star herself, co-star Yvonne Orji and the show very securely snare nominations.

The Mandalorian – The Force was strong with Disney+’s Star Wars series.

Zendaya – The Euphoria star must be ecstatic today