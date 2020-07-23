‘Big Brother’: CBS Sets Premiere Of Delayed All-Stars Season, Outlines Health & Safety Protocols

Big Brother will officially happen this summer. CBS will launch the season premiere of Big Brother: All-Stars on Wednesday August 5.

The two-hour live move-in of the long-running reality series will air between 9pm and 11pm and comes after Deadline revealed that pre-production started earlier this month.

The show traditionally starts in June but as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown, it’s taken slightly longer than expected. The network will air three weekly episodes of the Julie Chen Moonves-hosted show on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

The All-Star houseguests will include winners, finalists, legends, memorable personalities and some of the best to never win the game. Season 22, which comes after the show’s 20th anniversary of its U.S. launch, is the second time in its history to have featured an all-star cast, having previously done so in 2006.

CBS

In terms of health and safety protocols, housemates will undergo a quarantine period prior to production and will be tested several times prior to entering the house. Once inside, they will be tested weekly during the season and have no contact with any crew members, and all supplies delivered will be disinfected. In addition, the live show will not have a studio audience.

All staff and crew members will be tested prior to commencing work on a regular basis, as well as screened daily for symptoms. They’ll be required to wear PPE and will work in pods to enhance social distancing. In addition, a COVID-19 compliance officer will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

The show is produced by Fly on the Wall Entertainment and Endemol Shine North America with Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan as exec producers.