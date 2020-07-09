Australia’s Beyond International Takes Control Of ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Producer 7Beyond

Australian producer and distributor Beyond International has taken full control of 7Beyond, the LA-based producer that it ran as a joint venture with broadcaster Seven Network.

Beyond International has acquired Seven Network’s 50.98% stake in 7Beyond, which makes shows including HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home and Food Network’s Holiday Gingerbread Showdown. Beyond and Seven Network first launched the venture in 2013.

Furthermore, Beyond has also fully acquired Seven Studios UK from Seven Network’s parent company Seven West Media. The British production outfit is currently adapting Pooch Perfect for BBC One, a British version of the Australian Seven Network dog grooming format fronted by Rebel Wilson.

The financials of both deals were not disclosed, but the acquisition of Seven Studios UK further cements Beyond’s presence in the British market after it bought distributor TCB Media Rights in April.