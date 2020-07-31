‘Beyond Good & Evil’ Movie At Works At Netflix With Director Rob Letterman

Rob Letterman, coming off last summer’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu, has been attached to direct a movie at Netflix adapted from the Ubisoft video game Beyond Good & Evil, Deadline has confirmed. Like Pikachu, the plan is to make a hybrid live-action/CG pic. The project is in early development.

The video game, first released in 2003, is a space adventure in which the player controls Jade, an investigative reporter who exposes a conspiracy that threatens her planet. A sequel game is in the works.

Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will produce for Ubisoft Film & Television, which is behind Apple TV+’s series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet and a film adaptation of Rabbids set up at Lionsgate.

Letterman’s directing credits also include Gulliver’s Travels and 2015’s Goosebumps, both with Jack Black. Pikachu, which starred Ryan Reynolds, grossed $433 million worldwide.

