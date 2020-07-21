‘Black Is King’: Beyoncé Releases Celeb-Filled Official Trailer For Visual Album

The new official trailer for Beyoncé’s forthcoming visual album Black Is King reveals a bevy of celebrity cameos, including her Destiny’s Child cohort Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Jay-Z. Watch it below.

The visual album reimagines the lessons of The Lion King and will arrive on Disney+ shortly after the one year anniversary of Disney’s most recent adaptation of the story.

The voyages of Black families throughout time are honored in the tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.

The new trailer is much more narrative than the previously-released teaser video. It begins with Beyoncé in voiceover saying, “Life is a set of choices. Lead, or be led astray. Follow your light, or lose it.”

Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, Black Is King will also offer videos for My Power, Mood 4 Eva and Brown Skin Girl.

Black Is King will premiere globally on July 31 and is written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé.

Bruce Haring contributed to this report.