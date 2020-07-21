BET Sets Special Presentation Of ‘The Good Fight’ Episodes Focusing On Timely Issues Impacting Black Community

Select episodes focusing on Black narratives from the third season of the CBS All Access spinoff The Good Fight from Robert and Michelle King will be part of a special presentation on BET. The episodes will air on BET July 27 at 8pm ET/PT and July 28 at 8pm ET/PT.

The presentation will include six very timely episodes and feature the lawyers at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart as they navigate issues spanning racial biases inside and outside of the office, political resistance, pay disparity, white privilege, voter fraud and more — all of which are and have been issues facing the country. They are topics that are a glaring reflection of the treatment of the Black community today.

The episodes airing on July 27 staring at 8pm ET/PT include:

“The One About the Recent Troubles” (Season 3, Episode 1) – Season three premiere. A storm is brewing at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart when revelations of past indiscretions involving a partner come to light. Right when she thought the world couldn’t get any crazier, an incident at home pushes Diane (Christine Baranski) to her breaking point. Meanwhile, Lucca (Cush Jumbo) is brought a new opportunity while Marissa (Sarah Steele) teaches Maia (Rose Leslie) to toughen up.

“The One Inspired by Roy Cohn” (Season 3, Episode 2) – Corruption incarnate enters the courtroom in the form of attorney Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), Maia’s new co-counsel on a murder trial. The firm interviews a potential new head of matrimonial law, but Lucca is skeptical of his qualifications. Diane lets off some steam after finding out who recommended Kurt for a new job.

“The One Where Diane Joins the Resistance” (Season 3, Episode 3) – Diane is encouraged to “do something” after meeting the leader of a female resistance group whose aim is to sink POTUS’ approval rating. Maia and Blum’s plan for a plea deal goes awry when Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Zschau takes over the case. Lucca receives a surprising new divorce referral while Marissa helps Julius (Michael Boatman) find a campaign manager to support his run for federal judgeship.

The episodes airing on July 28 starting at 8pm ET/PT include:

“The One with Lucca Becoming a Meme” (Season 3, Episode 4) – Lucca’s involvement in a viral “mothering while Black” video sparks conversations at Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart that unearth racial biases and pay disparity at the firm. Liz (Audra McDonald) joins Diane at a resistance group meeting, but their next act – to help swing votes in key states – hits close to home when the group decides they need a celebrity influencer. Maia faces serious consequences at the firm thanks to Blum.

“The One Where a Nazi Gets Punched” (Season 3, Episode 5) – Blum weasels his way to a co-counsel seat on Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart’s largest case against genetics testing company Second Helix. While volunteering as democratic poll watchers in the suburbs of Chicago, Lucca and Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) come face to face with an alt-right group aiming to intimidate voters. Meanwhile, Maia attempts to move on while the partners grapple with a divided firm following revelations of pay disparity.

“The One Where Diane and Liz Topple Democracy” (Season 3, Episode 7) – Diane and Liz deal with a close ally when assigned to a class action case involving malfunctioning voting machines in the 2016 presidential election. Blum’s domineering tactics continue to push buttons at the firm while he purposefully stalls his work on Second Helix. Lucca is intrigued by a handsome associate of Blum’s.

The season three cast of The Good Fight includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen, Audra McDonald and Delroy Lindo. All four seasons of the series are available on CBS All Access. The series has also been renewed for a fifth season which is set for 2021.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of The Good Fight, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.