Benjamin Keough Dies: Son Of Lisa Marie Presley And Grandson Of Elvis Presley Was 27

Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley’s and the grandson of Elvis Presley, died on Sunday in Calabasas, Calif. He was 27.

According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement given to media: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough’s sister is actress Riley Keough and his father is musician Danny Keough, who Lisa Marie Presley divorced in 1994. He also has two twin sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood whose father is Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In a tweet from 2019, Lisa Marie Presley tweeted a photo of her family which included Keough. Many commented on his resemblance to his legendary grandfather.

Mama Lion with cubs

Nancy Sinatra, who starred alongside Elvis Presley in the 1968 film Speedway, took to Twitter to send her condolences to Lis Marie Presley saying “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Sweet, sweet princess, what a terrible tragedy. @LisaPresley I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry.

Keough, along with all his siblings were included in footage in Lisa Marie Presley’s 2012 music video for the “duet” with Elvis for his song 1954 song “I Love You Because”.