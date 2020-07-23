Click to Skip Ad
Benjamin Keough Dies: Priscilla Presley Mourns On Facebook For Her Grandson

By Bruce Haring, Dino-Ray Ramos

Benjamin Presley Keough with his mother Lisa Marie Presley Copetti/Photofab/Shutterstock

UPDATE JULY 22: Priscilla Presley has posted a tribute to her grandson, Benjamin Keough, on her Facebook wall.

The note is the first since Keough’s suicide last week at age 27. Presley is 75 and was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,’ the statement began. ‘The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.

“Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.

“Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved,” the statement concluded.

