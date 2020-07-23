Benjamin Keough Dies: Priscilla Presley Mourns On Facebook For Her Grandson

The Priscilla Presley statement also references daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 52, Benjamin’s father Danny Keough, 55, and his siblings, Riley Keough, 31, and twins Finley and Harper, 11. Also mentioned is Benjamin’s uncle Navarone Garibaldi, 33, Priscilla’s son wit Marco Garibaldi.

UPDATE: Riley Keough, sister of Benjamin Keough, has posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram.

The actress wrote on Saturday and also posted several photos of the two of them.

“Mornings are the hardest. I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you.’

She continued: “Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.

“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CCydlDNllTw/

EARLIER: Benjamin Keough, the son of Lisa Marie Presley’s and the grandson of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Sunday in Calabasas, CA. He was 27.

According to TMZ, Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Lisa Marie Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement given to media: “She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Keough’s sister is actress Riley Keough and his father is musician Danny Keough, who Lisa Marie Presley divorced in 1994. He also has two twin sisters Finley and Harper Lockwood whose father is Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

In a tweet from 2019, Lisa Marie Presley tweeted a photo of her family which included Keough. Many commented on his resemblance to his legendary grandfather.

Mama Lion with cubs ❤️💙🖤🧡🦁😘 pic.twitter.com/UiYoceWHWN — Lisa Marie Presley (@LisaPresley) June 20, 2019

Nancy Sinatra, who starred alongside Elvis Presley in the 1968 film Speedway, took to Twitter to send her condolences to Lisa Marie Presley, saying, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Sweet, sweet princess, what a terrible tragedy. @LisaPresley I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry. 💔😢 I'm here. — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) July 12, 2020

Keough, along with all his siblings were included in footage in Lisa Marie Presley’s 2012 music video for the “duet” with Elvis for his song 1954 song “I Love You Because”.