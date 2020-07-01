‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Revival Set At Comedy Central With 2-Season Order, Spinoffs & Specials Planned In Deal With Mike Judge

Beavis and Butt-Head are back, moving from Gen X to Gen Z and from MTV to Comedy Central. An expansive deal Comedy Central has inked with Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment calls for a reimagined version of MTV’s seminal, Gen X-defining adult animated sitcom, which has received a two-season order, as well as additional spin-offs and specials. Under the pact, Judge will write, produce and provide voice-over for both famous characters.

Mike Judge Courtesy of Comedy Central

The deal with Judge is part of a major programming shift at Comedy Central toward ramping up adult animated content and building an original animated slate around South Park. Beavis and Butt-Head will join recently ordered animated series Jodie, a spinoff of MTV’s iconic Daria, with Tracee Ellis Ross voicing the main character and executive producing.

Beavis and Butt-Head and Jodie are part of the same animated universe as Daria was a spinoff from Beavis and Butt-Head. Both Comedy Central and MTV are part of ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group run by Chris McCarthy.

“We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central,” said McCarthy. “Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own.”

Launched in 1993, Beavis and Butt-Head quickly became a force in pop culture. Centered around two teenage couch potatoes, Beavis and Butt-Head, the concept immediately became part of the vernacular in a way no other adult animated series had before. Known for tackling social issues including teen obesity, workers’ rights and media trends, the show connected with an entire generation, laying claim as one of the most innovative series in the modern-day zeitgeist.

The series originally ran for seven seasons from 1993 to 1997 on MTV and spawned a feature-length film Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, which was released in 1996 by Paramount Pictures. Years later MTV revived the series with Judge. The reboot ran for one season in 2011.

After Beavis and Butt-Head, Judge went on to co-create such popular series series as Silicon Valley and King of the Hill, and do movies like Office Space and Idiocracy. This marks a return to animation for Judge as he looks to recreate a cultural dialogue for a new generation.

“It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” he deadpanned.