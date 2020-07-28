BBC Studios Names CFO Tom Fussell As Acting CEO

BBC Studios has announced that CFO Tom Fussell will act up as CEO following Tim Davie’s promotion to director general of the BBC.

Davie will move across to the top job on September 1, at which point Fussell will take on his responsibilities at the Doctor Who and Top Gear producer until a successor is found.

BBC Studios has begun recruiting for the CEO role and expects to make an appointment in the autumn. Industry sources have previously linked former Endemol Shine CEO Sophie Turner Laing and Sony’s international chief Wayne Garvie to the role.

Fussell has been BBC Studios’ CFO since 2018 and held the same role at BBC Worldwide and Shine. Sonia Magris, group finance director, will take on Fussell’s finance responsibilities in the interim.

Davie said: “Tom will ensure that Studios continues to manage through the Covid-19 crisis, putting wellbeing first, while doing all it can to create and distribute distinctive and quality programmes for our audiences at home and overseas. He is hugely liked and respected, and I am grateful he will lead the team while we search for a permanent CEO.”

Fussell added: “BBC Studios has a clear plan in place to drive creative hits, build stronger services and partner with major customers. These priorities will guide us as we navigate the very real challenges of Covid-19.”