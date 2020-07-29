BBC Reporter Used N-Word In Report On Unprovoked Racist Attack On UK Healthcare Worker

A BBC reporter used the N-word without censorship during a report on an unprovoked racist attack on a British healthcare worker.

Fiona Lamdin, a social affairs correspondent, was reporting on the incident in the city of Bristol for regional BBC news service Points West on Tuesday evening.

During her description of the attack, in which the healthcare worker was hit by a car, she said: “Just to warn you, you’re about to hear highly offensive language because as the men ran away they hurled racial abuse, calling him a ‘n*****.'”

Her report was broadcast nationally on the BBC News channel on Wednesday morning. Twitter user @laurellah heard Lamdin use the racial slur and tweeted a clip, which is currently going viral. Other users noted that they had complained to the BBC after seeing @laurellah’s tweet.

In a statement, the BBC provided some context for the report, but said it will not run again in its current form. The Points West bulletin, in which the story originally featured, is still available on iPlayer.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “This was a story about a shocking unprovoked attack on a young black man. His family told the BBC about the racist language used by the attackers and wanted to see the full facts made public.

“A warning was given before this was reported. We are no longer running this version of the report but are continuing to pursue the story.”