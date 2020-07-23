BBC & PBS Drama ‘Death In Paradise’ Returns To Filming On French Caribbean Island Of Guadeloupe Following COVID-19 Delay

BBC and PBS drama Death in Paradise has returned to filming on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

The series, which is filming its tenth season, was set to start shooting in April but was delayed by the COVID-19 production shutdown.

Its return means that it is one of the first British dramas to start filming since lockdown.

Production company Red Planet Pictures has worked closely with industry bodies and the BBC to develop a detailed Covid-19 protocol policy, implementing various safety measures including social distancing, face coverings and temperature and Covid-19 testing to minimise any risk of infection

There is also a full-time Covid-19 supervisor on set to make sure the protocols are being implemented correctly and the latest guidance is incorporated into the policy.

Stars Ralf Little, who plays D.I. Neville Parker, Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Tobi Bakare as D.S. JP Hooper, Elizabeth Bourgine as Mayor Catherine Bordey and Josephine Jobert as D.S Florence Cassell return to the crime drama and are joined by newcomer Tahj Miles.

However, Shyko Amos and Aude Legastelois-Bidé are departing.

Red Planet Pictures Joint Managing Director Alex Jones said, “Like every other production company, we have faced huge challenges to get to this point, so we are delighted to be up and running again and extremely grateful to everyone who has helped us get this far, not least the people of Deshaies and the region of Guadeloupe for their assistance. The safety of our cast and crew – as well as our friends in Guadeloupe – is the most important thing to us and our policies have been designed to protect everybody whilst still delivering an amazing series for our tenth year.”