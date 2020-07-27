BBC/ITV Streamer BritBox To Expand Into 25 Countries

BritBox, the BBC Studios and ITV joint-venture streamer, is planning to expand into 25 countries across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, South America and Africa.

A BritBox spokesman could not be specific about which countries the streamer is targeting or when it expects to complete the rollout, but it builds on its existing footprint in the U.S., Canada, UK, and — later this year — Australia.

ITV CEO Carolyn McCall said: “This international expansion plan will firmly establish BritBox as a global premium brand in a rapidly growing sector.”

BBC Studios CEO Tim Davie added: “BritBox has very quickly found a place in viewers’ hearts and we know there is further appetite amongst international audiences who love great British content.”

The international expansion follows BritBox unveiling a slate of original dramas for its UK service. This includes Jared Harris starrerThe Beast Must Die, an adaption of the 1938 novel of the same name by Nicholas Blake, and an adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Crime.