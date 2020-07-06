BBC Follows Fox In Adapting Korean Singing Game Show ‘I Can See Your Voice’

BBC One has commissioned Fremantle labels Thames and Naked to adapt Korean music mystery game show I Can See Your Voice after Fox took the show to series in the U.S. in February.

The British broadcaster has ordered an eight-part series of the International Emmy-nominated format from CJ ENM. It has echoes of The Masked Singer, another Korean show, which has been a big hit in the UK for ITV.

Each episode, a team of two contestants will have the chance to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between the good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. Helping the contestant navigate through rounds of lip sync challenges, comedic hidden clues, and true-or-false evidence will be a panel of celebrity comedians/experts and a musical superstar.

In the end, the singer whom the contestants pick will reveal if they are good or bad in a duet performance with the musical superstar. If the chosen singer can hold a tune, the contestants can claim their prize, but if the singer is tone-deaf, they will pocket the cash.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore described the format as “addictive,” adding that the “jaw-dropping” reveals should provide entertainment for the whole family. Entertainment controller Kate Phillips added: “I Can See Your Voice is a riot, a funny and captivating show with so many incredible moments within a carousel of reveals.”

The executive producers are Amelia Brown and Louise Hutchinson for Thames. Tom O’Brien is the consultant executive producer for Naked. Moore, Phillips and Rachel Ashdown commissioned the show, which will premiere next year.

I Can See Your Voice launched on Mnet in Korea in 2015 and has been adapted in territories including Germany and Romania. The Fox version will be hosted and executive produced by The Masked Singer panelist Ken Jeong.