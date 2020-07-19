Barcelona Movie Theaters Closed Again Amid COVID-19 Spike

The Catalan regional government is urging nearly 4 million residents of metropolitan Barcelona to stay home unless absolutely necessary, banning gatherings of over 10 people and shutting cinemas, theaters and nightclubs.

The government edict came Friday, emptying Barcelona’s streets by Saturday as COVID-19 cases severely spiked in the Spanish region.

Businesses were lamenting the lack of customers, and many owners speculated on whether they’d be able to survive the second round of closings, which are destroying the normally busy tourist season, a time when many hoped to recoup on the previous shutdown.