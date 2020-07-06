Banijay Reveals Rebrand Following $2.2BN Endemol Shine Group Takeover

Banijay Group, now known simply as Banijay, has unveiled a rebrand following its $2.2BN takeover of Endemol Shine Group last week. As Deadline reported last week, the Endemol Shine name is effectively no more.

The company has worked with Moving Brands to introduce a new B logo with a fresh color palette, while its website showcases the branding as the backdrop to some its biggest shows, including MasterChef, The Island With Bear Grylls and Survivor.

Banijay also confirmed that the majority of its 120 companies in 22 territories will keep their branding. This means that Endemol Shine labels, such as Kudos, Tiger Aspect, and Initial, will maintain their names under their new parent company.

Endemol Shine International remains alive for now, but will eventually be inhaled by Banijay Rights. It’s too early to say what this will be mean for Endemol Shine International’s 80 staff.

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said: “We hope in years to come, our B will act as a beacon for ground-breaking storymaking and a stamp of excellence.”