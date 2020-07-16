Banijay Names François De Brugada As French CEO; Nicolas Coppermann Exits Endemol Shine

Banijay France CEO François de Brugada is to assume control of Endemol Shine’s French operations following the two groups’ merger earlier this month, prompting the departure of Endemol Shine France president Nicolas Coppermann.

Brugada has worked at Banijay since its inception in 2008 and has been the company’s French CEO since 2015. He will now oversee 10 entities including Adventure Line Productions, Endemol Shine France, Banijay Studios France, H20 Productions, and KM Productions.

Coppermann will remain in post at Endemol Shine France until the end of July, having worked at the company since 2012. Brugada said Coppermann has built a “strong operation” and “put the brand on the scripted map in France.”

Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said: “François has been with Banijay since the start. Playing a significant role in the globalisation of the business from the word go, he has gone on to build an incredibly strong footprint for us in France. A first-class strategic and commercially-minded player, he is well-placed to lead the local group through this exciting phase of change and growth.”