Banijay In Talks To Acquire Australia’s Seven Studios After Closing Endemol Shine Deal

Fresh from splashing out $2.2BN on Endemol Shine Group, it seems that Banijay’s hunger for acquisitions is not yet sated, as it enters talks to acquire Australia’s Seven Studios.

Deadline understands that France’s Banijay is in early talks with Seven Network’s parent company Seven West Media over a potential deal. The Australian Financial Review reported that a takeover could be worth up to $200M AUD ($142M).

Seven Studios recently made Rebel Wilson-fronted Pooch Perfect for Seven Network, while it is also known for producing series including Home & Away and My Kitchen Rules.

A Seven West Media spokesman told the Financial Review that it is “exploring the divestment of some assets.” It has already recently relinquished its controlling share in LA-based 7Beyond and Seven Studios UK to Australian producer and distributor Beyond International.

Banijay, which declined to comment on the Seven Studios talks, is currently merging its production and distribution assets with Endemol Shine — a significant undertaking that is resulting in redundancies.

Any Seven Studios deal would strengthen Banijay’s position in the Australian market, where — with the addition of Endemol Shine Australia — it now makes shows including MasterChef, Ninja Warrior and Gogglebox.