‘Ballers’ Showrunner Evan Reilly Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Evan Reilly, who most recently served as showrunner for three seasons on HBO’s Dwayne Johnson series Ballers, has signed with APA.

Reilly is currently working on an undisclosed pilot in development at Amazon.

He has also recently written an episode of Syfy’s Happy! and before Ballers, was a co-executive producer on The Walking Dead and writer on FX series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

He began his career writing on the FX series Rescue Me, where he remained for all seven seasons to eventually serve as co-executive producer and direct the show’s penultimate final episode.

Reilly is the latest writer/producer sign with APA, since it signed the WGA agreement back in January.

Other recent signings by the agency include Spinning Out showrunner Lara Olsen, American Gods exec producer Anne Kenney, Killer Women creator Hannah Shakespeare, The Middle exec producer Tim Hobert, Emerald City creator Matthew Arnold and The Son showrunner Lee Shipman.

Reilly is also represented by Alan Rautbort at Circle of Confusion.