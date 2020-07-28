‘The Titan Games’ Tops Monday Ratings; ‘Bachelor: Greatest Seasons’ Hits Low

Click to Skip Ad
The Titan Games
Steve Dietl/NBC

NBC’s The Titan Games was one of the lone fresh programs among the Big 4 and the CW in Monday’s primetime, topping the night with a 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and drawing 3.68 million viewers. It helped NBC tie with Univision as broadcast’s top-rated network.

Titan Games, which matched last week’s numbers, was followed on NBC by encores of The Wall and Dateline. Univision countered with Te Doy La Vida (0.5, 1.74M), Medicos (0.4, 1.47M) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.4, 1.35M).

ABC soldiered on with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (0.2, 1.38M) with the three-hour clip show dipping a tenth to a series low. The CW was the only other network with originals, with its 8 PM Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.2, 1.00M) steady with last week. At 9, Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.2, 680,000) was even in the demo but ticked down in viewers.

CBS was the night’s most watched program with a repeat lineup of The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise and Bull. Fox aired encores of its 9-1-1 duo.

